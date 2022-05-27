Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collects Rs. 92.05 Crs In Week 1, Set to Enter The 100 Crore Club This Weekend

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been making all the right kind of buzz. The horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, had a great opening and became the first film after KGF Chapter 2’s release to be able to make a mark at the box office. Now, as the film enters its second weekend, the numbers only promise to go up. In fact, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to enter the 100 crore club today.

The film had earned a total of Rs. 92.05 crores so far. On Day 7, i.e., on Thursday, the film collected Rs. 7.27 crores, as compared to Rs. 8.51 crores on Wednesday. The film had collected Rs. 14.11 cr on Friday, Rs. 18.34 cr on Saturday and Rs. 23.51 cr on Sunday followed by Rs. 10.75 cr on Monday and Rs. 9.56 cr on Tuesday. It also remains Kartik Aaryan’s highest grossing film in Week 1 till date.

The only Hindi film, and not a Hindi dubbed film, that collected more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in its first week was Vivek Agnihotri directed The Kashmir Files. It had collected a whopping Rs. 97.30 crores in Week 1. The film has even left behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, which minted Rs. 68.93 crores in its first seven days. Looking at the numbers, there is no doubt that the film will be entering the 100 crore club in its second weekend, if not today!

With the second weekend, the film is expected to again show a jump in numbers. While it will be facing some competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek, the film is expected to maintain its hold at the box office. Do you think Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will enter the 100 crore club today, or would it need Saturday biz as well to cross the mark?

