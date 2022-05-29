Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Crosses 100 Crore Mark On Second Saturday, Collects Rs. 109.92 Crs

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on its dream run. The horror comedy directed by Anees Bazmee had been faring very well at the box office. It was to cross the 100 crore mark on Saturday. Well, it was not just able to do that, but was also able to leap back and show a significant jump in the numbers.

On Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs. 11.35 crores as compared to Rs. 6.52 crores on Friday. This meant that the total collection of the film went up to Rs. 109.92 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

This collection also signifies that Bhool Bhulaiyaa remains the top choice for most movie-goers, despite new releases like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. The film is expected to show a jump in its second Sunday as well. The trend shows that the film will gross close to Rs. 125 crores by the end of today.

To celebrate this happiness, Kartik also shared a picture with a wide smile. He captioned the picture as, “100 crore wali smile." Check it out here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had collected a good Rs. 92.05 crores in its first week. It even surpassed the first week collections of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai, and was close to the collection of Vivek Agnihotri helmed, The Kashmir Files, which had collected a whopping Rs. 97.30 crores in Week 1.

