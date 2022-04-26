Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Director Reveals Why Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan Are Not Part of Kartik Aaryan Starrer

The trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released on Tuesday and it promises an interesting ride at the theatres. The sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. While Kartik and Kiara are filling the shoes of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the lead, director Bazmee broke hearts by revealing the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa stars will not be seen in cameo roles either.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 blockbuster movie of the same name. It also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The horror-comedy revolved around an NRI’s wife who notices ghostly occurrences as they visit their ancestral home.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the trailer, via India Today, Bazmee said that Akshay and Vidya’s appearance couldn’t fit into second film. “Akshay ji jo hain wo great actor hain…dosti bhi achi hai humari…kaash aisa hota ki iss film mein inko thoda bohot le ke aa paate, toh naturally bohot fayda hota. Lekin script ne woh mauka hi nahi diya (Akshay Kumar is a great actor and we are good friends, but he and Vidya did not fit in the script. It would have been profitable to work with him)," he said.

The filmmaker added that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has a different approach. “Ye film ke andar humne bohot alag kisam ka script pe kaam kiya hain…Rajpal ke alava sare log bilkul ek fresh approach liya hain (We have taken a different approach to the script. Everyone’s character is fresh except Rajpal Yadav,)" he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer marked the return of Manjulika who has become furthermore powerful than we had previously seen her. Tabu reintroduced the spirit by saying, “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai," she says. It then presents Kartik Aaryan’s comic avatar as somebody who can see dead people. He soon encounters Manjulika and life takes a dark turn.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.