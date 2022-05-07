Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Parties at a Mumbai Pub to Promote the Anees Bazmi Film, See Pics

With his most-anticipated film set to hit the theatres on May 20, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on his toes to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Recently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor surprised his fans by showing up at a pub in Mumbai. Kartik was reportedly seen in high spirits and was evidently excited about the release of his upcoming film.

Before going to the pub, Kartik had also dropped hints on his Instagram page about his unexpected promotional visit on Friday night. “Ready to party tonight. Let’s zig zag together Mumbai,” he wrote while sharing a series of pictures.

Advertisement

In the photos, Kartik is seen wearing a funky shirt which he paired up with plain black pants. He also sports black shades and strikes impressive poses for the clicks. Later, after leaving his fans star-struck at the pub, the actor shared some glimpses of his promotional visit on his Instagram stories.

The craze for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among the fans could be seen in photos shared by Kartik. As he stood in the middle of the pub, a jubilant crowd surrounded him with their flash lights on. Kartik also posted a video where he could be seen singing the title track of the film along with the crowd.

He flaunts his moves during the promotion while making sure that his film gets all the attention it needs to witness success at the box office.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kartik had released the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on his Instagram page amid much anticipation. Not just the film, but Kartik left no stone unturned to promote the title track of the film. He planned a four-city tour starting from Chandigarh to Lucknow and Delhi to Gurgaon.

Kartik’s latest film is the sequel to the Akshay Kumar-starrer 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features actors Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.