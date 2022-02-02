Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Movie To Not Clash With RRR | Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, here’s something which will leave them excited. The movie is all set to hit theatres on May 20, 2022. This means that the film will now not clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR (starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt) at box office which is scheduled to release on March 25.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s horror comedy which was released in 2007 and gained immense love from the audience. The poster of the sequel has already been released and presents Kartik Aaryan in quirky avatar. He can be seen dressed in a yellow kurta and dhoti. But what added swag to his look was definitely his black goggles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was initially supposed to hit the big screen in July 2020. However, the release was then postponed due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Even the shooting schedule of the movie had to be postponed.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aarya has a number of other movies in his pipeline. He will be also seen in Captain India, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next, Freddy.

