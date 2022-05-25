Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success: Kartik Aaryan Attends Ganga Aarti In Varanasi; Thanks Fans For Overwhelming Response

Actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has so far earned over Rs 76 crore and is now inching towards Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Needless to say, the Anees Bazmee directorial has become one of the biggest Hindi language movies of the year. To express his gratitude for the latest achievement, Kartik recently visited Varanasi and witnessed the evening aarti on the banks of the Ganga river. He then took to his official Instagram account and shared some glimpses from his visit to Varanasi.

The actor shared pictures from the evening aarti, which he attended wearing an ethnic attire. The actor wore an off-white kurta and white pyjama as he visited the ghats of Ganga. Kartik also shared a video of the evening aarti. Sharing the pictures on social media, the 31-year-old actor wrote, “Blessed." Fans were also quick to share their wishes for the actor in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “So proud of you. Keep growing and shining, always superstar."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also thanked his fans for the overwhelming response to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “Whatever I am today, it is because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with," he said.

“I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can," the actor added.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles. The horror-comedy is the sequel to the 2006 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel, among others.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada where he will reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that came out in 2020.

