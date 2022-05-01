'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Will Remind of Part One, But It Isn't Similar,' Says Director Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Ever since the trailer of the movie has been released, fans have been talking about Kartik Aaryan and have been comparing him to Akshay Kumar (who featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1). Amid all this, the director of the film Anees Bazmee has said that while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will remind fans of its prequel, the two movies are not the same at all. He further added that the film is not a psychological thriller, but a horror-comedy.

“I was clear I didn’t want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn’t exactly similar," the director said told PTI.

“If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film," the filmmaker added.

Anees Bazmee further revealed how he was a little nervous when he was approached to direct the sequel. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake too. I didn’t have that privilege, that ‘Oh, here is a superhit film, let’s remake it’. Which meant we had to start from scratch, work hard to get everything right at the script level," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani and Tabu as well apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film will hit theatres on May 20. It is written by Farhad Samji, Aakash Kaushik and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 movie of the same name which also starred Vidya Balan in the lead.

