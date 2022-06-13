Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 4th Weekend Box Office More Than Samrat Prithviraj’s 2nd Weekend, Janhit Mein Jaari Maintains Pace

Yet another weekend passed by us, and that means it is time to have the weekend box office report card for the Bollywood films that have released. The three major films that were being showed in theatres this weekend included the latest release- Nushrratt Bharuchha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari where the actress played a condom seller, last week’s release Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has excelled even in its fourth week.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Janhit Mein Jaari seems to have been accepted by the audience despite the numbers being low. The film collected a total of Rs. 2.19 crores in its first weekend. He tweeted, “#JanhitMeinJaari gathers speed on Day 2 and 3… Although the weekend total is on the lower side, the day-wise growth is an indicator that the film has found acceptance by target audience… Mon biz crucial… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs, Sun 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.19 cr. #India biz."

Samrat Prithviraj saw a sharp decline in the numbers. Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film declined by 81.60 % on its second weekend as compared to the first. On weekend 2, it collected Rs. 7.25 crores and the total collection is Rs. 62.30 crores. The film seems to have flopped already. See the details here:

It is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been trending best. The film, even in its 4th weekend, outperformed Samrat Prithviraj’s box office. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week… The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 171.17 cr. #India biz."

Well, it looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will continue its run for sometime more, and hopefully will even cross 200 crore mark.

