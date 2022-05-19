Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Prove to Be a Good Jodi in This Much-awaited Sequel

A sequel after almost 15 years has to be promising or at least entertaining, and Anees Baazmee in some way or the other has done justice to the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, among others, have done fairly well, too. For everyone who has watched the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles, also know of the fact that the Priyadarshan-directorial was an adaptation of Malayalam hit, Manichitratazhu, directed by Fazli.

Talking about the 2022 release, Baazmee has once again impressed with his overall direction. The movie is packed with enough suspense, jump scares and will keep you at the edge of your seats. In terms of story, the buildup in the start might seem a tad bit fast forwarded, but it’s understandable because the crux of the film starts only when the lead characters reach the infamous “haveli" located in Rajasthan. The ambience created in each scene shot in the palace is scary, dark and surely gives you the vibe of what you call a typical “bhootiya haveli." Yet, some of the scenes during the day is amazingly colourful and Baazmee has stayed true to the typical Rajasthani colours throughout the decor and costume.

Speaking of the lead actors of the film, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have done a fair job and their chemistry is not that bad. It is a good pair in terms of on-screen presence. To breakdown their performances, first, let’s talk about the leading lady, Kiara. The actress has always lived up to the expectations and is a perfect fit as Reet Thakur, who is bubbly, lively, and a typical daddy’s princess. She is also matured, and modern, yet somewhere deeply rooted. It is safe to say that Kiara has another good movie in her bag.

Coming to our lead actor Kartik Aaryan, you can’t exactly say that he is stepping into the role of Akshay Kumar, because they are not, but yes, he is the driving force of the film and Kartik doesn’t disappoint. Though there are some sequences which reminds you of Akshay Kumar, Kartik has his own style of catching the right time and tone of humour even if it’s just a single punch line. Overall, Kartik, too, is going to impress the audience with not just his acting skills, but this time with his dance moves as well.

The movie also stars Tabu, who has taken over as the famous ghost of the haveli — Manjulika. Tabu plays a double role and that’s where the twist in the story lies. The second half of the movie is somewhat predictable, yet has the typical Anees Baazmee humour that will crack you up. In terms of the supporting cast, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalselar have all done well, and is at the heart of the comedy throughout the film. It is also good to see Milind Gunaji back on screen.

Overall, the Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure. However, it would be great if we not get into comparison with its prequel, which we must not forget, was also an adaptation.

