'Bhoot' Katrina Kaif's 'Wake Up Call' for Hubby Vicky Kaushal Has Siddhant Chaturvedi in Splits

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot is all set to release in the theatres next week. The trio is leaving no stone unturned to promote their horror-comedy. Recently, Katrina shared a video on social media, which shows her giving a ‘wakeup call’ to her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. In the teaser of the film, the actress says that she is a ghost. While Katrina wakes up Vicky, the voice-over plays in the background.

However, Vicky’s reaction stole the show. In the video, the actor can be seen sleeping under his blanket as Katrina tries to wake him up. He gives him a sleepy look, covered his face with the blanket and went to sleep again. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, “Biwi ka loving wake up call "

The short clip left many in splits. Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-star took to the comment section to write, “Ha ha ha" Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Hahahahahahahahahaha "

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave their fans couple goals throughout Diwali week as they celebrated their first after their wedding. VicKat attended several Diwali parties hosted by prominent Bollywood celebrities.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina has also been gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Then, she will share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

