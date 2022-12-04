Bhoot Police to Sooryavanshi, a look at Jaaved Jaaferi’s Latest Movies, Web Series on His 59th Birthday

Jaaved Jaaferi is the man who made the childhood of 90s kids extremely exciting and memorable. Apart from being an incredible actor who is also known for his impeccable comic timing, Jaaved is a name that is closely associated with presumably the first dance reality show Boogie Woogie. He judged the show along with Ravi Behl and his brother Naved Jaffrey.

Another popular show without which our teen was incomplete is Takeshi’s Castle. His hysterical commentary along with his hilarious takes made quite an impact. Meanwhile, his acting prowess gained limelight with movies like Jajantaram Mamantaram, Salaam Namaste, and Dhamaal to name a few.

To mark the occasion of his birthday, here are a few recent movies and web series he has been a part of:

Advertisement

Jaadugar (2022)

Directed by Sameer Saxena, the movie Jaadugar is the story of a small-time magician Magic Meenu, who needs to win a local tournament of football in order to win the love of a woman. The movie earned much appreciation for its storyline as well as Jaaved Jaaferi’s stellar acting. Hush Hush (2022)

Hush Hush is a web series on Amazon Prime. It is spread over 7 episodes and is a murder mystery thriller exploring a murder case and also delving into topics like mental health, infidelity, sexuality, and child trafficking amongst many other issues. Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, the movie stars Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Jaaved Jaaferi to name a few. Even though his role as Shantanu is a small one, it leaves a long-lasting impact on the minds of the audience. Never Kiss Your Best Friend

This rom-com series is a heartwarming entertainer as it explores and redefines friendship. The series stars Nakuul Mehta, Niki Walia, Anya Singh and Jaaved Jaaferi among many other actors. Jaaved’s Bittu Mama is a hopelessly romantic person with quirks which earned him public appreciation. The series is available on Zee 5. Bhoot Police (2021)

Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police is about two brothers, Vibhooti and Chiraunji, who are known for hunting ghosts. The duo is assigned an ordinary case which soon reveals itself to be quite challenging. The horror-comedy features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. His brief role as the vengeful Inspector Chedilal adds charm to the story. Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Jaaved Jaafery among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here