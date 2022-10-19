Kannada Actor Chetan Slams Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty for Saying 'Bhoota Kola Part of Hindu Culture'

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kannada film Kantara is the most talked about movie of recent times, having impressed audiences all over the country with a glorious run at the box office. While fans are still enthralled by the epic film that beautifully depicts the culture and rituals of coastal Karnataka, there is now some controversy that the film has landed itself.

A focal point of the narrative of Kantara is the traditional ritual of Bhootha Kola, which is practised in the coastal regions of Dakshin Kannada. It is a form of animist worship and the movie revolves around a town where the townsfolk believe that the local animist spirits that they worship through the Bhootha Kola protect them. Now Kannada actor-turned-activist Chetan Kumar has said that Bhootha Kola is not a part of the Hindu culture.

This comes in response to director-actor Rishab Shetty claiming that Bhootha Kola was part of Hindu culture. Responding to a question of whether the divine spirit named Panjurli which is depicted in the movie can be called a Hindu deity, he answered in the affirmative.

“All of those deities are a part of our culture. Without a doubt, the rituals are a component of Hindu tradition. I have faith in and respect for my religion since I am Hindu. What we have said is through the element that is present in Hindu dharma," he said.

Chetan Kumar, however, in a tweet, has challenged Rishab’s claims, calling them false and saying that the Pambada/Nalike/Parawa’s Bahujan traditions predate Vedic-Brahminical Hinduism. At the same time, he also expressed joy at the Kannada film making national waves.

Later, at a press conference, Chetan Kumar elaborated on his tweet and said the word Hindu needed to be used with care. He said that Bhootha Kola was an Adivasi tradition and there is no Brahmanism in it. “Do not put Adivasi culture in the column of Hindu religion," Chetan Kumar added.

