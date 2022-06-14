Bhuj: The Pride Of India's Pranitha Subhash Shares BTS Video From Delivery Room

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash has embraced motherhood. Last week, she announced the arrival of her baby girl. Now, Pranitha has shared a BTS video from the delivery room. The video starts with Pranitha getting an ultrasound done, followed by her husband Nithin kissing her baby bump. The video ends with Pranitha Subhash holding their baby girl. The actress shared the video with an evil eye emoji and Thousand Years playing in the background. The video is going viral and fans have requested Pranitha to share photos of her daughter.

Here’s the video:

Announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Pranitha had written, “The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all." In the first photo, she is seen holding her daughter, the second and third pictures are from her hospital room with her doctors. The photos have more than three lakh fifty thousand likes.

Here’s the post:

Pranitha Subhash got married to businessman Nithin Raju on May 30, 2021. It was a close-knit affair with only a few friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Pranitha Subhash has been a part of films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Hungama 2, Porki, Attarintiki Daredi, and more.

