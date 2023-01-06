Bhumi Pednekar Raising the Temperature With Sexy Bikini Pic from New Year Vacay; Orry Reacts

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in the industry. The Raksha Bandhan actress, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her personal and professional life. On Friday, Bhumi once agin again set social media on fire with her hot photos as she looked back on her New Year celebrations in Mexico.

On Friday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures and videos from her exotic holiday. While in the first snap, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen rocking an exquisite and elegant looking satin outfit paired with a thigh-high slit, it was followed by a short video of the actress looking at the ocean on a beach in a hot pink bikini. Another picture showed her posing with a group of friends under the canopy of a huge artificial mushroom lit up with stunning lights. For the caption, Bhumi wrote, “My year so far #Tulum #Vacay’.

Reacting to the post, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wrote, “Beauty is the Bhumi". Stylish Sakshi Sindwani wrote, “YOU ARE UNREAL BHUMI(With fire emojis)". Stylist Mohit Rai said, “Uff(with fire emoji)". Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Zeher lag rahi ho ji. Aag lagane waali Bollywood mein!" Another one wrote, “Too damn sexy!" Someone else stated, “So beautiful Bhumi Ma’am(heart eyes emojis)" A fan said, “You look incredible!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Next, she will be seen in films such as Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and another unannounced film. While there’s no confirmation about the sixth film, speculations are rife that it might be Karan Boolani’s slice-of-life film co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

