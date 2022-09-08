Bhumi Pednekar Calls Herself ‘Workoholic’ As She Finishes Four Films This Year: ‘Grateful for Opportunities’

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan. Although the film failed to do well at the Box Office, the actress was lauded by everyone for her impeccable acting. Bhumi, who made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, has managed to come a long way with multiple accolades. Despite the negative response towards Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi Pednekar is relentless and has gotten back on her feet with back-to-back film schedules ahead of her.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress revealed to Hindustan Times, “I have recently worked on Afwaah, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir and is directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is such a wonderful project. It is actually my fourth film this year. I have already finished Lady Killer and Bhakshak. My year started with a bang with Badhaai Do. The second half of the year is going to be super packed. I have back to back shooting schedules as I start shooting for two new projects".

She further expressed that since she is a workaholic, she doesn’t want to halt for a moment to relax. Bhumi stated, “I feel me-time is extremely important. This year, I have not had a lot of me-time. It is also kind of like the revenge work that I’m doing for the time that we lost in COVID. I’ve not had a lot of me-time and I miss it. But I’m such a workaholic. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities that I have that I don’t feel like slowing down at the moment. When naturally my body will tell me, that okay, slow down a little. I think I will only then slow down. But at the moment, I’m on a high. I’m having a blast."

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress also clarified that she is quite content with her line of work and she doesn’t want to take on other ventures related to the entertainment industry. She shared, “I don’t feel the need for it right now. Because my hands are so full at the moment. But because I love cinema so much, I’m sure I will diversify at some point, and that could be directing, producing or singing,"

Apart from The Lady Killer and Afwaah, Bhumi Pednekar will also feature in Bhakshak, Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed and Karan Boolani’s social comedy, Thank You For Cumming.

