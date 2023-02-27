Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 8 Years Of Dum Laga Ke Haisha With A ‘Body Positivity’ Post

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha clocked 8 years today. To mark the eighth anniversary of her film, the actress penned a heartfelt note on being the ‘body-positive’ heroine. She even dropped a clip that gives a glimpse of a deleted scene along with multiple short BTS videos that are unmissable. Along with the video, she expressed her pride at being portrayed as a 'body-positive' Yash Raj Films heroine because her performance managed to defy the industry stereotype about what an actress should look like onscreen.

Bhumi wrote, “Firsts are always special. Can't believe it has been 8 years already”. On her path-breaking role in the film, Bhumi added, “I was so fortunate to have started my career as an actor with a film that broke the stereotype of how heroines were presented in Indian cinema”. She further wrote, “I was proud to be the new YRF heroine - real, authentic, proud, righteous, self-reliant, body-positive and a girl who was so so beautiful. Body shaming is a big social evil. Let’s celebrate every human being’s right to individuality”.

Social media fans praised the actress and thanked her for her part in the movie. One of the users wrote, “It was a groundbreaking movie. You were incredible”. Another user wrote, “Yes! Loved this movie so much, and fell in love with your natural and charming performance”. One more user wrote, “Definitely one of my favourite movies with fav actors”.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s post below:

Bhumi Pednekar made an unusual Bollywood debut in Sharat Kataria's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring with Ayushmann Khurrana. She won the hearts of audiences and critics with her performance as an overweight yet supremely confident girl, Sandhya. The movie also starred Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Alka Amin, Sheeba Chaddha and others in crucial roles. The movie also received several accolades for its acting, storyline, music and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Bheed. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra in crucial roles. Post that, she will be seen in the film Afwaah. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

