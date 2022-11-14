Bhumi Pednekar Channels Her Inner Mermaid In A Gorgeous Blue Skirt, See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in the industry. The Raksha Bandhan actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her personal and professional life. Bhumi has again set social media on fire with her latest post.

On Monday, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures flaunting a stunning blue skirt designed by Garima Karwariya priced at Rs 64,000. Not only that, she also accentuated her look with smoky eyes, bronzed blush and dark-red lipstick.

She wrote in the caption, “Felt like a mermaid(emoji)". She went on to attribute credits for her mermaid look. Mesmerized by the actress’s bodacious avatar, several fans were quick to compliment the Bala star. One of them wrote, “Fire Girl", another one commented, “Stunner". Someone also said, “Looking really gorgeous in this outfit". Meanwhile, many fans also spammed the comment section with heart eyes and fire emoji.

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star attended an awards show in Mumbai, where she floored fans and celebs alike with her black outfit. The actress, who was spotted last month in various Bollywood parties during Diwali, shared pictures of her look on Instagram on Friday. She looked hotness overloaded in the stunning outfit flaunting her super toned midriff and her fans can’t stop gushing.

The pictures see behind-the-scenes glimpses of herself ahead of attending the event. She was seen getting her hair and makeup fixed in the glamorous BTS pictures. Bhumi was given the award for ‘the creative force of the year’ by GQ India. The actor wore a black blouse that showed off her rock-hard abs along with a black wraparound skirt as she attended the awards show in Mumbai.

On the work front, Bhumi Pendekar has a couple of films in the pipeline including Arjun Kapoor co-starrer The Lady Killer and Afwaah. Bhumi Pednekar will also feature in Bhakshak, Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed and Karan Boolani’s social comedy, Thank You For Cumming.

