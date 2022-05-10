Bhumi Pednekar Channels Her Love For Hills In Stunning Throwback Pics; Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has been treating her fans with mesmerizing glimpses of snow-capped mountains in Manali, took to Instagram on Tuesday and treated her fans to a couple of stunning pictures from the gorgeous location. The actress visited Manali for the shooting of her upcoming film The Lady Killer co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

In the breathtakingly beautiful captures, we see the Durgamati actress looking beautiful as she donned a yellow tie and dye hoodie and paired it up with black shorts. She rounded off her look with a pair of warm boots and matching gloves. The Badhaai Do kept her curly strands open as she strikes poses for the lens. In the first pic, the actress is seen standing near sea, and we also capture the absorbing view of the mountains.

In the few next clicks, Bhumi is seen enjoying lying on a couple of stones. And the last picture sees Bhumi flaunting her toned legs as we see the mountains covered with clouds right next to the actress.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “It was a sunny day :)#Hills #Summer #Shootlife #goodmorning #instagram #love #tuesday #tb."

Soon after the pics were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they loved Bhumi’s photos. While one fan wrote, “Wow," another commented, “Beautiful 💚." A third social media user termed Bhumi, Gorgeous❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor is set to star in Ajay Bahl’s directorial titled The Lady Killer. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Earlier last month, Arjun announced that the shooting for the film has commenced at the hill station. The 36-year-old actor shared a picture of the film’s clapboard with The Lady Killer title written on it. The clapboard also mentioned the name of the director and director of photography who happens to be Anuj Rakesh Dhawan. “Embarking on this new journey of The Lady Killer as we start shooting today," the caption of Arjun’s post read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the movie Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. She now has as many as five projects in the pipeline. Apart from The Lady Killer, she has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar. Bhumi will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Govinda Naam Mera, and a quirky thriller titled Afwah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

