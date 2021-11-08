Bhumi Pednekar Declines to Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's Netflix Film

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French action-thriller Nuit Blancheor Sleepless Night (translated in English). The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly in the making and will be released on Netflix. The filmmaker is reportedly planning to mount it on a large scale with several action scenes. Now, it has been reported that makers had approached actress Bhumi Pednekar, however, she refused to be part of the film.

The original film stars Tomer Sisley in the lead role. He played the character of a police detective trying to save his son. The entire movie is based on one night which shows a father’s struggle in trying to save his kidnapped child from the mafia.

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the makers of Shahid-starrer were looking for a ‘popular Bollywood actress’ opposite the actor. A source informed the portal that Bhumi was approached after makers felt that she will fit the bill as Shahid’s wife. They had even offered the film to her a few weeks ago. However, Bhumi has declined to play the part.

“Bhumi feels there is meat lacking in her part and that’s why she decided to say no to it. After her rejection, the makers are now on the hunt for another heroine to play the lead opposite Shahid," a source told the portal.

The film will be altered a bit from the original French film, keeping the Indian background in place. It will primarily trace one day in the character’s life. In the film, Shahid will be playing the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a drug lord.

Zafar has been the director of many successful films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Shahid, meanwhile, is riding on the best phase of his career after giving successful films like Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. Fans are eager to see what the collaboration between Zafars and Shahid will offer.

