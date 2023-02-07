Bhumi Pednekar recently visited Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple. She was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Devotees from across the globe travel to this world-famous temple which is also one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. Following her visit, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures.

In the photos, the Govinda Naam Mera actress can be seen sporting a constant smile. She wore a simple printed red kurti and leggings of the same colour, paired with a floral printed dupatta which she also used to cover her head. A tilak can also be seen on Bhumi’s forehead. One of the photos showed her being garlanded with roses. On the other hand, Bhumi’s sister Samiksha wore a pastel blue chikankari kurti and white leggings. She too sported a tilak and a garland.

“The energy, the connect, the strength needs to be felt. There is peace and protection that needs to be felt", Bhumi wrote in the caption. Check out her pictures here:

The post received many likes and her friends and admirers also flocked to the comment section. Filmmaker Karan Boolani dropped the bow and arrow emojis, whereas Bhumi’s sister Samiksha called it an “Unforgettable experience".

Previously, the actress also shared a glimpse of her spending some time with the street dogs of Ujjain. The actress, with her post, request people to not litter as the pups might end up chewing garbage. “Thank god, god created dogs. Feed them, love them every chance you get. These puppies were chewing on all the garbage they were surrounded by, so please stop littering guys," Bhumi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera. She currently has Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed in the pipeline. In Bheed, the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 24.

