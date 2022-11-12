Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Super Toned Midriff In Black Crop Top, Netizens Call Her ‘Kardashian of India’

Bhumi Pednekar is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebs in the industry. The Raksha Bandhan actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often shares stunning pictures of herself from her personal and professional life. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star attended an awards show in Mumbai recently, where she floored fans and celebs alike with her black outfit. The actress, who was spotted last month in various Bollywood parties during Diwali, shared pictures of her look on Instagram on Friday. She looked hotness overloaded in the stunning outfit flaunting her super toned midriff and her fans can’t stop gushing.

The pictures see behind-the-scenes glimpses of herself ahead of attending the event. She was seen getting her hair and makeup fixed in the glamourous BTS pictures. Bhumi was given the award for ‘the creative force of the year’ by GQ India. The actor wore a black blouse that showed off her rock-hard abs along with a black wraparound skirt as she attended the awards show in Mumbai on Thursday.

Along with the snaps, Bhumi Pednekar wrote in the caption, “Casually hanging before my winning speech."

Soon after the pics were shared, celebs like Rhea Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, Patralekhaa, along with her fans praised Bhumi’s look, with some even comparing the actor to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

One of the fans wrote, “style icon", “stunning" and “pataka (firecracker)" on Bhumi’s photos. One even called her, “India’s Kim Kardashian." Another fan said Bhumi’s look was “like Kylie Jenner’s". Another comment on Bhumi’s pictures read, “I thought it’s Kylie Jenner."

For the unversed, American reality TV stars and social media personalities, Kim and Kylie are known for their distinct, minimal yet bold fashion choices.

Speaking of celeb reactions, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post. Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, who had styled one of Bhumi’s Diwali party looks recently, reacted with a bunch of fireworks emojis. Actors Rhea Chakraborty and Patralekhaa dropped fire emojis. Patralekhaa also wrote, “Oh lord."

On the work front, Bhumi Pendekar has a couple of films in the pipeline including Arjun Kapoor co-starrer The Lady Killer and Afwaah. Bhumi Pednekar will also feature in Bhakshak, Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed and Karan Boolani’s social comedy, Thank You For Cumming.

