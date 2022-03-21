Bhumi Pednekar: I'm Looking for Love, But Not Searching For It | Exclusive

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a space for herself as an actor who likes to be associated with progressive cinema. From her very first film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), to her latest one, Badhaai Do, Bhumi has consistently been part of stories that questioned archaic societal norms and fought for gender equality.

In real life, too, the 32-year-old likes to break stereotypes and stand up for what she feels strongly about. Bhumi has associated with Bumble’s campaign in India to raise awareness about the ‘Romance Gap’ - the discrepancy in behaviour expected from men/masculine presenting people and women/feminine presenting people when dating and in relationships.

She believes that men shouldn’t have to always make the first move in a romantic relationship, a woman can take charge to things, too. She says, “The Romance Gap is actually something that we have subconsciously accepted and adjusted to. Women are perceived to be ‘delicate darlings’ or ‘damsels in distress’ but I feel this perception needs to be shattered. We need to go beyond gender biases and archaic expectations. There is an interesting concept called The Equity Theory of Love, that means people are more satisfied in relationships that have an equal give and take by both parties."

Talking about gender role expectations in dating and relationships in a country like India, Bhumi says she is all for women taking charge without hesitating to speak their minds or make a decision. “Bumble urges women to make the first move and that to me is empowering. In a world that’s dominated by the bold moves made by men, it’s refreshing to see an entity that enables women to initiate conversations and express their feelings. So, this collaboration is something that resonates with me as a person too," she says.

What does Bhumi suggest we do in relationships to bridge this gap? “It’s all in the way you approach a thing, the mindset, and the attitude. When you feel entitled, be it a man or a woman, you take your relationship for granted. If you really feel grateful for the bond you share and wish to have a long-term relationship, you will treat your partner rightfully and in a fair manner. It’s only when you are too self-obsessed that equality goes for a toss in romance. So, to bridge the romance gap one has to consciously make efforts and nurture the relationship."

Are you looking for love and is that on your wish-list this year? “Of course, looking for love, but not searching for it. It happens when it happens. But love that is empowering and comforting. That helps me shine," she explains.

The actress has won rave reviews with her latest release, Badhaai Do, where she plays a homosexual woman. When asked whether she thinks relationship dynamics in same-sex relationships are different, Bhumi says, “I think the dynamics between two people in love stays the same. That’s the point. Love Is love. Your sex or gender preference doesn’t change the ethos of it."

Bhumi started the year with Badhaai Do, and has a string of releases lined up. “I have Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal) and Kiara (Advani), Raksha Bandhan with AK (Akshay Kumar) sir, Bheed with Rajkummar Rao and Bhakshak, amongst many that I’m still shooting," she shares.

