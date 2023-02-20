Home » News » Movies » Bhumi Looks Hot at Sister Samiksha's Birthday Bash; Aryan Dazzles in Black; Orhan, BFF Nysa Attend

Bhumi Looks Hot at Sister Samiksha's Birthday Bash; Aryan Dazzles in Black; Orhan, BFF Nysa Attend

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar's birthday party was attended by several popular faces including Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn and Orhan.

February 20, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar's sister's birthday party was a star-studded affair
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar turned a year older and her birthday bash was attended by several popular faces of tinsel town. The Govindaa Naam Mera actress was clicked with her sister last night in Mumbai. For the occasion, she turned heads in a beige outfit. Bhumi paired a deep-cut corset top with pants of the same colour. She opted for smokey eyes to enhance the drama in her looks and kept her beautiful hair open. She was posing with the birthday girl who looked gorgeous in a black two-piece outfit.

Both the Pednekar sisters looked dazzling as they posed for the camera. Take a look at the photos:

Several popular faces from Bollywood attended Samiksha’s birthday bash

Bhumi Pednekar with her sister Samiksha

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was also invited to the party and turned up in an all-black outfit. The aspiring filmmaker was seen dressed in a ripped black t-shirt which he paired with black jeans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan attended the party

Aryan will be making his directorial debut soon

Meanwhile, Orhan Awatramani, who is a common face at every Bollywood party, was seen attending Samiksha’s birthday bash as well. He glowed in the light-coloured outfit as he posed graciously for the cameras. He was accompanied by his close friend Nysa Devgn. Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter opted for an orange top which she paired with denim.

Orhan Awatramani is a common face at Bollywood parties

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will next be seen in films such as Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and another unannounced film. While there’s no confirmation about the sixth film, speculations are rife that it might be Karan Boolani’s slice-of-life film co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

