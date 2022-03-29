Bhumi Pednekar Meets Smriti Irani, Thanks Her for 'Uplifting Our Gender, Children of Our Country'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar met Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday and the duo posed for a selfie, which the former shared with her fans on social media. In the picture, the Badhaai Do actress can be seen wearing a white shirt whereas Irani is seen donning a beautiful saree. Bhumi penned an appreciation note for Irani and thanked her for her amazing work.

She wrote, “@smritiiraniofficial loved meeting you today More power to you ma’am for all the amazing work you’re doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country and all compromised communities ."

Take a look at the post:

The actress is currently receiving praises for her latest film Badhaai Ho which saw Rajkummar Rao opposite him. Next, she has several films in her kitty. She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Rakshabandhan, Bheed, Bhakshak, Afwaah and The Lady Killer.

Bhumi has carved a space for herself as an actor who likes to be associated with progressive cinema. In a recent interview with News18.com, Bhumi talked about the ‘romance-gap’- the discrepancy in behaviour expected from men/masculine-presenting people and women/feminine presenting people when dating and in relationships.

She told us, “The Romance Gap is actually something that we have subconsciously accepted and adjusted to. Women are perceived to be ‘delicate darlings’ or ‘damsels in distress’ but I feel this perception needs to be shattered. We need to go beyond gender biases and archaic expectations. There is an interesting concept called The Equity Theory of Love, that means people are more satisfied in relationships that have an equal give and take by both parties."

Apart from films, she is also a climate change advocate who spearheads the hugely lauded social media initiative Climate Warrior which aims at raising awareness about protecting nature.

