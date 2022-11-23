Bhumi Pednekar Raises the Heat in Curve-Hugging Gown With Thigh-High Slit; Check Out Her Steamy Pics

Bhumi Pednekar recently attended the Filmfare Middle East awards in Dubai and she bagged the Mould Breaker of the Year Award for her film Badhaai Do. The actress even shared a series of images on Instagram of her red carpet look. The actress captioned her post, “Badhaai Do is a film that keeps on giving! Thank you Filmfare Middle East for honouring my performance in this sensitive and very important film and bestowing me with the ‘Mould Breaker of the Year’ award! I poured my heart into the film and my character and I’m humbled that it has resonated with so many people globally!

The actress made a stylish entry on the red carpet in a stunning white sequined gown by Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. Her appearance on the red carpet garnered criticism from a section of the internet.

Advertisement

The actress’ pout-perfect pictures were put under the microscope by trolls on social media recently. Many users on Reddit were among the first to claim that she has undergone lip surgery. Many people trolled the actress in the comment section where they compared her with Ayesha Takia and Khloe Kardashian who have opted for cosmetic surgeries to enhance their looks.

Many even pointed out the actress’ distinctly different features and left a comment that read, “Man, she looked way better in Dum Laga Ke Haisha." Another said, “The Khloe Kardashian pout. hate it!" Many trolls even compared her to actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nora Fatehi. A comment read, “Mereko Nora lagi for a second."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in the comedy thriller film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions. The film is set to release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here