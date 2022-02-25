Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do Rakes in Rs 55 Crores Just From Non-Theatrical Collections

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ hit the theatres on February 11 and while the family entertainer has been hugely appreciated by the audience, fraternity, and critics alike for its brilliant and thought-provoking, and impeccable performances, the makers are laughing all the way to the bank within a week of its release. The movie featuring that sees the fresh pairing of Rajkummar and Bhumi for the first time has been an extremely profitable venture for the makers, as it has earned Rs 55 crores from just non-theatrical collections.

Badhaai Do has been touted as a profitable film for the makers as they have successfully booked a profit of 74 percent on their budget. The makers have grabbed a good theatrical and nontheatrical deal for the film. Due to its excellent word of mouth, the film is running successfully till now and is expected to stay on the box office for a longer period in spite of the other releases. The film has shown phenomenal growth at the box office in the year 2022.

As per the sources, “Considering the Covid restrictions and 50 percent seating capacity in cinema halls, ‘Badhaai Do’ is performing extremely well. While the Cost of Production (COP), PR & Marketing cost sums up to Rs 35 crores, it has earned an exceptional figure of Rs 55 crores from non-theatrical collections, which is a commendable figure."

The family entertainer is also credited to be the first LGBTQI film to release in UAE on the day of its release.

Earlier in a conversation with News18.com, Bhumi Pednekar talked about the kind of response she has been getting for Badhaai Do from the LGBTIQA+ community.

“The feedback from the community has been nothing short of a wave of love and it just makes me feel so proud. From the time the film has released, their love is only increasing on social media. There are posts that have been written by the queer community thanking the cast and crew of the film for depicting a fair and honest representation of them."

“Many people have reached out and have told us that they have found some courage to come out in the open and talk to their families. There are some parents who have apologised to their children for not being supportive earlier. I am a tough person to cry but my eyes get moist when there are so many times when I am reading a post or a message. So the feedback has been beyond our expectations. We just wanted to make a film which makes this world more tolerant,"added Pednekar.

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary, ‘Badhaai Do’ released in theaters on February 11, and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

