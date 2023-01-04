Bhumi Pednekar to Headline 6 Films This Year, Wants to 'Put it Out in the Universe That 2023 Will be My Year'

Bhumi Pednekar had a solid 2022. She began the year with the critically acclaimed Badhaai Do and ended it on a high with Govinda Naam Mera, which won her raving reviews. While she’s happy with how the year gone by turned out, she feels that 2023 will be bigger and better. This year, Bhumi has six films lined up for release, the most by any female actor in the Hindi film industry.

She wishes that it will be her year in cinema, given the variety of roles that she will be essaying on screen. She will be headlining projects like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and another unannounced film. While there’s no confirmation about the sixth film, speculations are rife that it might first-time filmmaker Karan Boolani’s slice-of-life film co-starring Anil Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Bhumi says, “With six films releasing this year, I’m putting it out in the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor. Given the diversity of these films and the powerful women that I will essay in the film, I don’t think I could push myself any further to showcase the variety of roles that I can play as an artiste."

Having begun her career eight years back with Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), the 33-year-old still feels overwhelmed about living her dream. “People will get to see six different Bhumi’s on screen in one year which is what is most exciting for me. I live to play out different lives on screen. It excites me, challenges me and stimulates me as an artiste. I’m fortunate that I’m an actor living out my dream every single day. I couldn’t have manifested anything better to happen to me," she remarks.

Quiz her about what she wants from this year and she says, “My wish for 2023 is very simple. I want to entertain everyone with these six films and move a few notches higher to realising my personal goal, which is to be regarded as one of the best actors that India has ever seen." Bhumi adds, “I know it’s a lot of hard work and I’m prepared to put in everything for this because I’m in it to be among the best. This has driven me so far and I hope this fuels what future has in store for me."

