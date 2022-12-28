Bhumi Pednekar Was Nervous While Filming Intimate Scenes in Lust Stories, Says 'It Was a Full Throttle Orgasm But...'

Bhumi Pednekar got rave reviews for her acting in the 2018 anthology film Lust Stories. She played the character of a maid who gets involved in a sexual relationship with her employer. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was nervous before filming the intimate scenes in front of a room full of people. The actress was paired opposite Neil Bhoopalam in the film.

During a conversation, she told Bollywood Hungama, “When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But, Zoya (Akhtar), with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to’."

She continued, “But, I was nervous because this is the most naked I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different."

Bhumi and Neil’s segment of the Lust Stories was directed by Zoya Akhtar. There were three other segments directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. The shorts starred Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Monisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sanjay Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Next, she will be seen in films such as Bheed, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Afwaah and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

