Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Up Shooting For Bhakshak, Reveals Why This Movie Gives Her Goosebumps

The shooting for Bhumi Pednekar’s next movie Bhakshak has been completed. On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and shared the update with fans. Bhumi dropped a picture with features actor Sanjay Mishra as well and talked about how Bhakshak was an emotional roller coaster ride.

Bhumi Pednekar further described the story of the movie as jaw-dropping and wrote, “It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud bringing to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in cinemas."

Bhakshak, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, has wrapped up its shoot in Lucknow. The film was shot in a single schedule spanning for 39 days.

Bhakshak is inspired by true events and is set in Bihar. It talks about the ground reality of crimes against women in the state and revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light. In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a journalist, who quickly realizes the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers the story. The film also stars seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak is a Red Chillies Entertainment production. It has been directed by Pulkit. The Release date of the movie has not been announced so far.

Apart from Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar will also be next seen in Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar.

