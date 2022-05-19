Bhumi Pednekar’s Touching Post On Late Father's Birth Anniversary: ‘You Live On In Us...’

Bhumi Pednekar is very close to her family. The actress often shares adorable glimpses of her sister and mom with her fans on social media. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress’ father Satish Pednekar passed away over a decade ago due to cancer. Today on the occasion of her late father’s birth anniversary, Bhumi penned down a touching note, as she missed him.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi dropped a trail of glimpses of her father. In the first photo, we see Bhumi’s mom seated along with her father, as they pose for a click. The next photo is an adorable glimpse of Bhumi as a little kid as she looks at her father, while they play. The last photo is a smiling picture of her father.

Along with the pictures, she penned down an emotional wrote. She wrote, “Happy birthday Papa. I miss you every day, every minute and every second…But then, I feel your presence everywhere …In Samu & I, In mom as she smiles with eyes full of love for you.In all your stories of guts & glory that we are told by the ones that loved you. You were so special. You live on in us and all the people you had an effect on. We love you," she added.

Soon after the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Bhumi’s fans chimed into the comments section to send strength to her. Her friends from the industry including Ayushmann Khurrana, Patralekhaa, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi and Rhea Kapoor among others reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the movie Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. She now has as many as five projects in the pipeline. Apart from The Lady Killer, she has Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed with Rajkummar. Bhumi will also be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Govinda Naam Mera, and a quirky thriller titled Afwah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

