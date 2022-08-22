Bhumika Chawla Celebrates Birthday in Old Age Home, Fans Shower Praises

Actress Bhumika Chawla, known for starring opposite Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the movie Tere Naam, has acted in numerous notable films like Kushi, Okkadu, Badri, and Seetimaarr. Recently, the actress celebrated her 44th birthday on August 21, a little differently than others, by visiting an old age home in Ooty.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumika dropped a video, which showed her spending some quality time with the people residing at the old age home. “Part of the birthday celebrations yesterday was spending time with the people at the old age home in Ooty," she captioned the post.

The video clippings revealed the birthday girl, dressed in a mellow green Kurti, minus any makeup having fun with the others. She was spotted distributing food and sweets to the elderly. Later she cut her birthday cake and fed the child with her own hands.

Soon the video clippings revealed the actress dancing in circles with the other members of the old age home. Bhumika flashed a smile and danced her heart out enacting adorable gestures as people surrounded her, who also clapped, sang, and danced in joy.

No sooner than the video surfaced on the Internet, netizens showered the actress with praises for her generous act. While one Instagrammer blessed her “in abundance for putting so many happy smiles on their faces," others swamped her comment box with hearts.

Recently, the actress celebrated 19 years of her cult classic movie Tere Naam by uploading the film’s poster on her Instagram handle. She penned an emotional note along with the post, thanking the entire team of the film.

For the unversed, Bhumika will next be seen in Mu. Maran’s thriller Kannai Nambathey. Besides Bhumika, the film also stars Aathmika, Subiksha Krishnan, and Sathish Muthukrishnan in titular roles. Other details of the film are not yet announced.

