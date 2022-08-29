Bhumika Chawla to Make Comeback in Tamil Cinema With Jayam Ravi's Next

Bhumika Chawla, who rose to fame after starring opposite Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the movie Tere Naam, is known for her roles in films like Okkadu, Seetimaarr, Badri, and Kushi to name a few. Although she has done very few films in her career, her characters have always left an impact on the viewers.

Recently, Bhumika is once again making all the headlines after some reports claimed that she will be making a comeback to Tamil cinema. After a gap of several years, it has been reported that the actress is gearing up to work with popular actor Jayam Ravi for an untitled film. Bhumika will supposedly play the character of Jayam’s sister in her upcoming project.

The Tere Naam actress took a long break from movies after getting married to Bharat Tagore on October 21 in 2007. Post marriage, she was roped in the Telegu film MCA: Middle-Class Abbayi opposite actor Nani. She played the role of Nani’s sister-in-law in this romantic comedy.

The 44-year-old actress was last seen in a supporting role in Hanu Raghavapudi’s romantic drama Sita Ramam, opposite lead protagonists - Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Bhumika had previously worked with some of the most notable South actors including Srikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Suriya. Apart from the untitled film with Jayam Ravi, the actress has another film lined up in her kitty.

Bhumika will next be seen in the film Kannai Nambathey. Helmed by Mu. Maran, the film is touted to be a thriller and stars Subiksha Krishnan, Sathish Muthukrishnan, and Aathmika in prominent roles. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Recently, a video of the Operation Romeo actress went viral after she celebrated her 44th birthday on August 21 by visiting an old age home. She seemed to have a ball, enjoying herself with the people there, cutting her birthday cake at the facility, and dancing her heart out with the others.

