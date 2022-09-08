Bhupen Hazarika Birth Anniversary: Best Hindi Songs of 'The Bard of Brahmaputra'

BHUPEN HAZARIKA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Dr Bhupen Hazarika is one of the most revered cultural personalities from Northeast India, who has a massive fan following across India and abroad. The music maestro, composer, poet, lyricist and singer was known for his political consciousness and social commitment. The folk traditions, people and culture of not only Assam but also the entire Northeast remained at the centre of his musical creations. The eldest of ten siblings, Bhupen Hazarika was born on 8 September 1926 to Nilakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika in Sadiya district of Assam.

During his initial years, his mother introduced him to the folk music of Assam. Later, he went on to sing and compose many evergreen songs in Bollywood movies. He received the National Award for Best Music Director for Rudaali in 1993 and served as chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi from 1998 to 2003.

He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2012. He passed away on 5 November 2011. On the 96th birth anniversary of the legendary singer and composer, here are seven evergreen Hindi songs by the Bard of Brahmaputra.

Ganga Behti Ho Kyun (1970)

Ganga Behti Ho Kyun is the Hindi version of the Assamese song Bistirno parore, which was inspired by Paul Robeson’s classic, Ol’ Man River. In the song Bhupen Hazarika, while eulogizing the religious and spiritual importance of the holy river, expressed his anguish over the growing water pollution. The song also served as an anthem for activists for many years. Bandhu, O Videsi (1979)

From the critically acclaimed Assamese film Chameli Memsaab directed by Abdul Majid, this song is the Hindi translation of the original Assamese track, O Bideshi Bandhu (1975). Hazarika wrote and performed the romantic song in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. Ek Kali Do Pattiyan (1993)

This is a lovely composition from the album Main Aur Mera Saaya, which was released in 1993. Hazarika also gave voice to the lyrics of Gulzar. Dil Hoom Hoom Kare (1993)

This song perfectly captures the essence of the film Rudaali. The lead character played by Dimple Kapadia is in love with a man from an upper caste. Social and cultural norms prohibit them from being together. The song is one of the best examples of social narratives in Hazarika’s musical creations. Samay O Dheere Chalo

This is another popular number from Rudaali. Bhupen Hazarika, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle gave voice for the track. Gulzar wrote the lyrics. Duniya Parayi (1997)

Duniya Parayi is a Hindi song from the 1997 movie Darmiyaan: In Between. It features Arif Zakaria, Kirron Kher, Tabu, Shahbaaz Khan, Rita Ganguli and Sayaji Shinde. Gaja Gamini (2000)

This is the title track from the film Gaja Gamini, which was released in 2000. The film was written and directed by famous painter MF Hussain. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhu Dixit and Naseeruddin Shah played lead roles.

