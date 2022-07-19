Bhupinder Singh Passes Away: Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani, Others Offer Condolences

Iconic singer Bhupinder Singh passed away on Monday evening leaving a huge void in the music industry. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. The legendary singer 82. Several celebrities such as Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Suman expressed their shock and grief at Singh’s passing away. The Singham actor shared a photo of the singer on his Instagram story section and wrote, “Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder ji, Om Shanti".

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to express his grief and wrote, “In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

Shekhar Suman wrote, “Dil dhoondta hai phir wohi fursat ke raat din..the man with the velvet voice..Bhupendra Singh is no more…RIP🙏"

Bhupinder Singh’s wife confirmed the same while speaking to The Indian Express and shared that the singer’s last rites will be held on Tuesday. “He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment," she said.

Bhupinder Singh sung several popular songs including Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Huzoor Is Kadar bhi na Itra ke Chaliye, Naam Gum Jaayega, and Baadalon Se Kaat Kaat Ke among others.

