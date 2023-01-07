Bhuvan Bam’s OTT Debut Taaza Khabar To Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Bhuvan Bam starrer Taaza Khabar started streaming on Disney+Hotstar on January 6. A special screening of the series was attended by several celebrities. Zakir Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Prajakta Koli, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Prathamesh’s girlfriend and other cast members of the series were present during the screening. However, what intrigued the Internet was Shriya Pilgaonkar’s absence.

The latest comedy-drama series stars Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shilpa Shukla in lead roles. Atisha Naik, J. D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Nitya Mathur and Prathamesh Parab also play pivotal characters. Directed by Himank Gaur, the series revolves around the life of Vasant Gowde portrayed by Bhuvan Bam. On the other hand, Shriya Pilgaonkar has essayed the role of a sex worker in the web series.

With the screenplay by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, Taaza Khabar is produced by lead actor Bhuvan Bam himself.

From being a social media sensation to now making his OTT debut, Bhuvan Bam has undoubtedly come a long way indeed His stellar performance and outstanding on-screen presence created a huge buzz among the audience. Shriya Pilgaonkar, who gave the special screening a miss, has also received acclaim for her performance.

Several users shared their reviews on Twitter. One social media user wrote, “TaazaKhabar review: Made with modesty, hard work. And, honesty reflects. The story has been seen and heard before. But, execution and screenplay increase the willingness of viewers 3.5/5".

Another user commented, “TaazaKhabar Is Literally A Piece Of Beauty….BhuvanBam Amazing Work Bro….We All Respect And Support You".

Besides this, Bhuvan Bam is known for TV series including BB Ki Vines and Dindhora. On the other hand, Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her performance in Fan, The Gone Game, and Mirzapur.

