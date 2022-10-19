Bhuvan Bham Reveals How He Made Shah Rukh Khan Give Him a Massage

Shah Rukh Khan is the most charismatic actor in the tinsel town. But he is also quite humble and grounded as the ace comedian and YouTube Bhuvan Bam recalled in his recent interactions. The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna star at the time of their collaboration for an episode of Titu Talks had given Bhuvan a head massage. That had won over the multi-talented comedian.

In a conversation with Baradwaj Rangan, Bhuvan had recounted that since it was the maiden episode of Titu Talks, his famed skit character of Titu Mama was just a month old. Bhuvan shared, “I was sweating, I had just removed the Titu wig and I had really long hair, and I didn’t know how to go about it. It was impromptu and it was also the first episode of Titu Talks and Titu Mama as a character was just a month old. I was figuring out how to bring out the character and somehow we got Shah Rukh sir on the first episode. I was like how are we going to do this? I’ve never asked people to subscribe. I thought this is the right opportunity to tell him to subscribe and why not with a massage."

Bhuvan Bam further revealed that he didn’t have to do much to convince Shah Rukh Khan because the actor obliged him without a hitch. He stated, “So I asked if I could sit between his legs and ask him to say ‘Subscribe to Bhuvan’s channel’ But then he went on with it, and it kept going on for a while till he finally said, ‘We’re done now’.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has a busy year ahead of him with three back-to-back films. The actor is all set to make a grand comeback with Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and RajKumar Hirani’s Dunki. Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam would star in the OTT series Taaza Khabar. According to its synopsis, it’s the story about a sanitation worker, how he stumbles upon magical powers which leads to a riveting new ride for the man, and how it stirs his humble life.

