Conman Sukesh's Promise to Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Big-banner Web Series, Hollywood Film'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been in legal soup for the last few days after reports of their links with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced. Currently, Jacqueline is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to sources, conman Sukesh Chandrasekar had showered expensive gifts on Jacqueline Fernandez to entrap and use her as a means for laundering ill-gotten money. He also made several tempting promises to Jacqueline. According to reports, Sukesh had even promised her a role in a Hollywood movie.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Sukesh even made her many offers while he was in jail. Jacqueline said that Sukesh made promises to cast her in a big-banner web series, which would be a guaranteed hit. Since she has not had a hit movie in a long time, she instantly agreed and fell deeper into his trap, she said.

The ED has filed a complaint in a Delhi court against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore, alleging that he cheated a famous businessman’s wife of Rs 200 crore during his stay in Tihar Jail. Jacqueline has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in several sessions in this case.

In its charge sheet, the ED also said that Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh and his associates. The ED has said in the chargesheet filed under the Anti-Money Laundering Act that Sukesh had allegedly contacted Jacqueline through her make-up artist and he had even claimed to have ties to the family of late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalitha.

