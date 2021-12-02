Big Bollywood Premieres Back with Salman Khan, Leander Paes, Disha Patani Attending Tadap Screening

Star studded Bollywood movie premieres were a regular phenomena in the pre-pandemic times. After a lull of almost two years, Wednesday night saw the biggest of the stars from Bollywood come under one roof for the premiere of Tadap, which marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and also features Tara Sutaria in the lead.

The premiere saw Bollywood’s millennial brigade light up the red carpet, while all of Suniel’s friend including Salman Khan and many others came to cheer for his son. Ahan’s parents (Suniel and Mana Shetty) played the perfect host for the evening along with director Milan Luthria and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Ahan’s girlfriend Tania Shroff also joined them in the celebration. Gracing the event was also sister actor Athiya Shetty and her beau, cricketer KL Rahul. It is said to be their first public appearance. The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs before attending the premiere.

Salman, who was promoting his film Antim in Hyderabad, came straight from the airport to the event along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani looked radiant on the red carpet. His brother Sohail Khan along with his younger son Yohaan Khan were also spotted.

But it was Suniel’s Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi co-star and good friend Kajol who caught everyone’s attention with her antics. In a video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, the actor, after waving off the paparazzi with a smile, took out her own phone to take a selfie with the star of the moment, Ahan.

Others who marked their presence at the Tadap screening were Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, Disha Patani, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Gulshan Grover, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Kapoor along with wife Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kpoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anupam Kher.

