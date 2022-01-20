Big Boss 15: Umar Riaz Thought of Moving to Jammu, Another Country Because...

As Big Boss 15 heads to the finale, several shocking evictions have taken place. Now, a few days after getting eliminated from the house, former contestant Umar Riaz, a doctor by profession, called his eviction unfair. Umar also said that he was so dejected by the comments of housemates and trolls targeting his profession that he had almost decided to leave Mumbai and settle in Jammu or Dubai.

Umar Riaz revealed that several comments targetted his profession, which made him depressed and upset.

Umar said, “When I was inside the house my profession was targeted, I started feeling that I would never be able to practice as a doctor in Mumbai and would have to move out of our country. But my mind was completely changed when I came out of the house and witnessed the overwhelming support of the fans and audience. I immediately changed my mind to stay in India as whatever I am today is because of my fans."

Umar, a doctor by profession and brother of Big Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, was targeted on several occasions by housemates. Even, host Salman Khan was also seen asking him to control his aggressive and violent behaviour.

“People in the Big Boss house said that if I behave like this, I will never be able to be a successful doctor in life. But I want to ask them that can’t a doctor be angry in real life? Am I not a human? I started questioning myself and started thinking to shift to Jammu or Dubai." Umar added.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also said that these types of remarks on my career and profession affected me mentally. But I have changed my decision as I don’t want to waste my hard work of 10 years of studies.

Umar’s sudden eviction from the show had disappointed his fans as well.

