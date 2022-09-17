Big Boss Marathi 4: A Look at Ugly Fights in Past Seasons

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi will premiere on Colors Marathi on October 2. Since its launch in 2018, the controversial reality show has emerged as one of the most watched shows on Marathi television. The previous seasons of Big Boss Marathi witnessed the participation of several popular faces from the Marathi television and film industry. The show managed to grab the attention of the viewers because of the tedious tasks to ugly fights in the Bigg Boss house. Since the BB House is known to witness nasty quarrels, here’s a look at some of the most talked about fights in the past seasons of the reality show.

For those who have watched the show, you might remember that Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestants Jay Dudhane and Adish Vaidya did not share a cordial relationship with one another. Although in the beginning they got along with each other, their equation gradually deteriorated. In one such verbal duel, Adish was seen hurling derogatory comments at Jay. Their fight remained one of the highlights of the season.

Participants Abhijeet Bichukale and Shivani Surve’s friendship became the highlight of Big Boss Marathi 2. They were so close that Shivani earned the title of being a “baby-sitter" to Abhijeet. However, these two also engaged in minor brawls.

Actresses Rupali Bhosale and Veena Jagtap were also popular faces in the BB House in season 2. Although the two initially shared a good bond, Veena’s alleged affair with contestant Jay, led to fights between them. Veena also got riddled in a petty fight with Shivani while they were assigned the Chor Bazar task. Veena accused Shivani of kicking her and both had a big scuffle.

Social activist Trupti Desai and kirtankar Shivleela Patil also shared a rocky relationship in Big Boss Marathi Season 3. Once, Trupti was seen taking a jibe at Shivleela and telling her, “Can’t you use your own intellect?" In response, Shivleela remarked, “I don’t have such a sanskar."

The verbal spat between another participant Gayatri Datar and Trupti was also the main attraction of Big Boss season 3. Gayatri once alleged that Trupti was “doing everything just for the camera."

