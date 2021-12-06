Big Boss Marathi: Mira Jagga Dismisses Rumours of Relationship With Utkarsh Shinde

A video from the Bigg Boss Marathi house showing the “closeness" between contestants Mira Jagga and Utkarsh Shinde is going viral on the internet. The viral video shows Utkarsh holding Mira’s hand as the two spoke with each other.

The housemates are also discussing the fondness that Meera and Utkarsha appear to be developing for each other. But now Mira has posted a video on her Instagram to dismiss all the rumours.

The actor clarified that what many might have thought of as a love relationship was, in fact, just a friendship. Mira’s fans have thanked her for presenting her view to the audience.

Sharing the same video that has gone viral and led to speculation of a romantic relationship between Mira and Utkarsh, she said, “This video is being capitalized and what do we call it developed intellect or undeveloped? Basically, they don’t know the definition of friendship. What do you think after watching this video?"

When Utkarsh’s wife, Swapnaja, visited the Big Boss Marathi’s house, she appreciated and thanked Mira for teaching her husband chores.

Over the last week or so, the show has witnessed lots of twists and turns. Vikas and Sonali, who were seen questioning Meera and Utkarsh friendship, are now being targeted by people on social media. The fans are eager to know if host Mahesh Manjrekartalk about the rumoured relationship between Mira and Utkarsh.

Manjrekar, in the past, expressed strong opinions on Mira’s behaviour towards housemates.

