Big Boss Marathi Season 3 Gets its Five Finalists, Grand Finale on December 26

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi got its five finalists following the first-ever mid-week eviction of Mira Jagannath on Thursday. The grand finale of season 3 will air on December 26 when the show completes its 100-day fixed run-time.

On Thursday, Big Boss called all the five nominated contestants to the garden area and asked them to stand on pedestals. Following the process, Mira Jagannath was eliminated from the house.

The third season of Big Boss Marathi started with 15 contestants, while Adish and Neeta Shetty later joined as wild card entries. Vishal Nikam has already bagged ‘Ticket To Finale’ while the remaining contestants Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Jay Dudhane and Meenal Shah have managed to save themselves from the eviction.

These contestants have made it to the finale after pulling off super performances in tasks. In an entertaining journey of 100 days, Big Boss Marathi 3 witnessed various emotions, laughter and fights. The quarrels between the housemates were also seen.

From the first week itself, the show saw two factions in the house, leading to several fights between the members. The audience was treated to Utkarsh’s smart moves, Minal-Jai-Vishal’s collaborative efforts to win the tasks and Mira’s dramatic fights.

The Big Boss Marathi has left no stone unturned to entertain the Marathi audience. The show has been immensely loved by the Big Boss fans. The audience will now see the five finalists battling for the title of Bigg Boss Marathi.

