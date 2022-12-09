Big Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare Opens Up About His Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap

Shiv Thakare’s discussion about his former partner recently became the highlight of the Bigg Boss 16 episode that aired on December 7. During his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi, he had fallen in love with his fellow housemate Veena Jagtap. The two of them made a charming couple on the show. Fans supported and adored them as well. The duo split up seven months ago. Shiv confessed in the previous episode of Bigg Boss, that they still haven’t moved on from one another.

Shiv opened up about it while talking to Tina Datta and Sajid Khan. He discussed falling in love with Veena during Bigg Boss Marathi. Shiv also broke down while discussing his separation from her. During his conversation, Shiv said that they broke up seven months ago — but haven’t moved on because we’ve been too busy at work. “We had adorned the entire house with hearts and had done so many romantic things for each other in BB Marathi," he said.

Advertisement

Sajid and Tina said that it’s not realistic to be in a relationship within the house, as the outside world is more practical. Sharing an instance from Bigg Boss Marathi, Shiv said that he is into fitness and doesn’t like to get tattoos on his body; but during a task, he was asked to get inked and he joyfully did it on the show.

Take a look at some adorable moments between the duo at Bigg Boss Marathi:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 recently witnessed a Satta Badal task, where the new captain Ankit Gupta defended his title of king with his favourites. The king named Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Soundarya Sharma as his nominations for the next captaincy task.

Read all the Latest Movies News here