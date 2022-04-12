Big Boss Tamil 3 Fame Kavin Raj Likely To Get a Role in Ajith’s AK 62

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is presently basking in the glory of the success of his 60th film Valimai, which turned out to be a cult hit. The actor has already started preparations for his next two movies tentatively titled AK 61 and AK62. AK61 will see the return of the alliance of Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor that gave the blockbuster Valimai and AK 62 will be a Vignesh Shivan and Ajith collaboration.

Ajith’s Valimai has received mixed reviews from critics but was appreciated by his fans. Recently, the movie achieved a remarkable feat on OTT when it was streamed for 500 million minutes in just seven days. The film is the second collaboration of the star with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. They had first collaborated for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai.

Advertisement

Many rumours are floating on social media about the cast of these two upcoming movies of Ajith. A few reports now claim that Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin Raj is likely to get a chance to act in Ajith’s next film. Kavin is likely to act in AK 62, a few reports claimed, quoting the sources from director Vignesh Sivan’s team. No official announcement has been made in this regard yet.

Actor Kavin Raj made his debut as a student in the Vijay TV show Kana Kaanum Kaalangal in 2006. He featured in the first season of the shows Thayumanavan and Saravanan Meenatchin as a supporting actor. He also acted in the second season of Saravanan Meenatchi in the lead role.

Kavin made his debut in Tamil film industry with SR Prabhakaran’s Sathriyan in 2017. He also delivered hits like Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Lift.

He has gained massive popularity after his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.