Big Boss Tamil 5 Winner Raju Jeyamohan Shares Photo From Vacation in Goa

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Raju Jeyamohan is presently enjoying a vacation in Goa with wife Tarika. He has recently shared a few photos from his holiday. The photos shared on Instagram capture candid moments with his wife Tarika.

Raju Jeyamohan was hardly seen making a public appearance after winning the Big Boss Tamil season 5 title. Raju kept a low profile even though several other contestants from the season were seen hanging out together. Now, Raju’s photos on Instagram give a glimpse into his vacation in Goa with wife Tarika.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Raju Jeyamohan is said to be returning to the show, Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (NINI) in the second season. The Vijay TV show is a big hit among the Tamil viewers. RajuJeyamohan was a part of the popular series Bharathi Kannamma before leaving it for Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Earlier in an interview to an entertainment news portal, Raju had said that he would take a break from doing television shows.

Tarika supported Raju’s journey in the Bigg Boss house. She had visited Raju in the Big Boss house once. Raju would often break down in tears whenever Tarika sent him a note with her signature advice- consistency is the key. The videos of Raju and Tarika became popular among the actor’s fans and hashtag #Rajutarika trended at times.

Raju and Tarika have been dating since they were in school. The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Advertisement

Raju is a well-established name in the Tamil TV industry. He has previously appeared in TV shows such as Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar and Saravanan Meenatchi. In 2012, Raju Jeyamohan made his acting debut with the second season of the Coming of Age Tamil language television drama Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, in which he played one of the key roles. Raju has also appeared in several films, including Thunai Mudhalvar (2015), Manithan (2016), Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma (2019), and Murungakkai Chips (2021). Raju will also be seen in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Don. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 13.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.