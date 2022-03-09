Big Boss Tamil Season 5 Winner Raju Jaya Mohan To Re-Enter NINI2? What We Know

Rumour has it that Raju Jaya Mohan, the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, is re-entering the second season of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (NINI). The news has been shared on Instagram by user @tamilserialexpress with the caption, “How many of u waiting for #Kaththi & #Muthuraasu Re-entry?? #NINI2 #Vijaytelevision. However, there’s been no official statement regarding the same.

The Vijay TV show is being well-received by the fans. The first season of the show was a huge success, unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the makers had to stop the shooting mid-way.

The first season had Raksha Holla, Mirchi Senthil, and Rashmi Jayaraj in lead roles. The second season featured Rachitha Mahalakshmi in the role of Mahalakshmi Mayan.

Speaking of Raju Jaya Mohan, the actor became a household name with his role in the show. He has won the hearts of many with his performance and on-screen presence.

Prior to Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar (NINI), Raju appeared in Bharathi Kannamma, Kana Kanum Kalangal, Kalluri Salai, Andal Azhagar, and Saravanan Meenachi.

After his successful stint of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, Raju, in an interview with an entertainment news portal, said that he would take a break from doing television shows and also hinted that he had other plans.

The actor also shared that he was getting offers for a few films but he hadn’t committed to doing anything.

