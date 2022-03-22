Big Boss Ultimate: Anitha Sampath Evicted But Not Before Simbu Asked her About...

Anitha Sampath, considered one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss Ultimate, was evicted from the show last weekend. While Anitha almost couldn’t believe that she had been evicted, host Simbu stated that the competition would heat up as the show neared its conclusion.

Earlier, in a viral clip from the show, Anitha was seen telling Suruthi that Simbu didn’t understand the depth of the show since he was new.

In the eviction episode, Simbu also questioned Anitha about the depth she was talking about. Anitha broke into tears as she explained that she had not said anything negative about Simbu and that since Simbu took over as host in the fourth week, he had no idea that the housemates shared a contentious relationship since day one.

Simbu was surprised to find the contestants, who had been playing a passive game till last week, suddenly got aggressive. He questioned everyone in the house about their performance in the farm task. He also admired the contestants for staying in the sun all day and sleeping in the mosquito-infested garden area.

Simbu also questioned Niroop and Balaji Murugadoss about their clash. Niroop said that Bala’s blow appeared to be premeditated. Bala, on the other hand, said that it was inadvertent.

Simbu asked Niroop why he prevented Anitha from apologising to the house captain for damaging the kitchen equipment. He also advised them to immediately apologise to all of their housemates and resolve the concerns. Simbu was also seen questioning Niroop and Julie about their recent squabble. He cautioned them that the matter drew further attention outside the house

According to sources close to Bigg Boss Ultimate, among the candidates nominated for elimination this week, Anitha Sampath garnered the least number of votes. However, according to some media reports she was evicted from the show owing to her remarks about the show’s host, Simbu.

For the unversed, Big Boss Ultimate premiered on January 30, 2022, with Kamal Haasan as host. However, Kamal Hassan left the show owing to a clash in schedules with his upcoming film Vikram. Simbu was then brought in as the new host.

