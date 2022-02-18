Big Boss Ultimate: Who Will be Evicted This Weekend? We Might Know

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil, is into its third week and also approaching the third elimination. This week, eight participants have been nominated, and one of them will be leaving the show on Sunday (February 20). Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq Khan, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi, and Snehan are among the nominees. The Sunday eviction episode is going to be a nail-biter, especially because the list contains some top contenders.

Well, rumours about the next elimination are circulating ahead of the broadcast, and they are anything to go by, Shariq may get evicted this weekend. According to reports, he didn’t get as many votes. Though the reason for his lower vote count is unknown, it appears that his performance in the third-week college task didn’t impress the viewers.

Shariq was the house’s first captain and was recognised for his diplomatic approach. His talents were excellent, but his brawl with Vanitha Vijaykumar and previously evicted candidate Suja Varunee drew notice.

Notably, Abhinay Vaddi was at the bottom of the voting results until recently, but it appears that he has made some gains.

Anitha Sampath and Snehan follow Shariq on the list. This week, Balaji Murugadoss, a former Bigg Boss Tamil 4 participant, won the most votes, followed by Thamarai, Julie, Niroop, and Abhinay. Vanitha Vijaykumar, on the other hand, is the house captain for the third week. There are now 12 participants inside the house. Suresh Chakravarthy and Suja Varunee were previously evicted from the show.

The show streams 24 hours a day, seven days a week on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is quite popular. Fans get to see the uncensored version of their favourite contestants because the show airs 24 hours a day.

