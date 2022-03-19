Big B’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Turns up Glam Quotient in Thigh-high Slit Red Gown

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has recently shared a sizzling picture on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a thigh-high slit red gown. The picture has been captured at the birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, the Chief Executive Officer of Karan Johar owned Dharma Productions. Karan Johar hosted a party, on March 17, to celebrate the 50th birthday of Mehta, which witnessed the presence of a host of celebrities including Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others.

In the picture, while Shweta can be seen in a sparkling silver gown, Navya is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a thigh-high red slit gown beside her. The mother-daughter duo shares a strong bond, which is evident from their host of Instagram posts and interviews together.

Navya has confirmed that she does not have any plans to enter the film industry. She enjoys a massive fan following being the granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Navya often shares photos with her mother and her friends on Instagram. Navya had stated in a recent interview that while she is fond of dancing, she would not pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

According to Navya, she has always been inclined towards business and her grandmother also used to advise her grandfather and father in their family business. It is always an exciting world for her.

Shweta Bachchan celebrated her birthday, on March 17, with family and friends. The party was also attended by Bollywood celebrities like Siddharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre, Manish Malhotra and Seema Khan among others. Shweta is a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue Indi. She has also authored the novel Paradise Towers. She also owns the women’s fashion brand MXS.

