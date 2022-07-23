'Big Day For Tamil Cinema': Dhanush On Suriya, GV Prakash's National Awards

On Friday, the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi. On the occasion, Dhanush, who won the Best Actor National Award last year for his film Asuran, congratulated this year’s winners. He also gave a special shout-out to Suriya and GV Prakash, who received national awards for their work. The Asuran actor called it a “big day for Tamil cinema".

The actor tweeted, “A big congratulations to all the national award winners. Especially @Suriya_offl sir and my good friend @gvprakash. A big day for Tamil cinema. Super proud."

This year, Tamil cinema has won a total of 10 awards in 9 categories. Soorarai Pottru bagged 5 national awards in categories including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Background Music, and Best Screenplay. Needless to say, it was a brilliant start to the weekend for the Tamil film unit.

As the Tamil film bagged the best feature film award, Suriya won the best actor award for Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali for Best Actress for the film, while GV Prakash won the award for Best Music Direction and Sudha Kongara for Best Screenplay.

Wishes are pouring in for Suriya and the entire team of Soorarai Pottru. Many other actors from the industry including R Madhavan, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, and Khushbu Sundar have congratulated the cast and crew of the film for their win.

Suriya also shared a heartfelt note after his National Award win. In his tweet, the Tamil superstar thanked his family, fans, and colleagues for showering him with “all the love" and “good wishes". Suriya also thanked his wife Jyotika for encouraging him to do ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

